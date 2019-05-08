Jordan Leavitt looking to put chaotic approach in the past heading into FFC 36 fight

Since turning pro in October 2017, featherweight prospect Jordan Leavitt has already had a very unconventional road in his career.

In around two and a half years, Leavitt has managed to only get in two bouts, and neither were under ideal circumstances.

“I feel like my first two fights have been such chaotic times in my life,” Leavitt told MMAWeekly.com. “Whether that being last minute or me being in school during finals, I’ve been very distracted my first two pro fights. Chaotic is the word I would use to describe the first two.

“(A lack of fights is) part of the game and it’s frustrating. I have an awkward style. I haven’t shown a lot of different moves. I haven’t showing any weaknesses either. I’m a really awkward fighter for people to accept (fights against).”

Luckily, Leavitt has managed to pick up wins in his first two bouts. Moving forward he feels he’s made some changes that will make things much easier on him to keep his winning ways going.

“I have to say the difference is in my diet and strength and conditioning,” said Leavitt. “My first two fights I wasn’t doing any of that. I was just training and would cut weight all crazy. This year, I’ve brought some discipline to my fight game. That’s something I’ve always needed.”

This Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Leavitt (2-0) will look to start his 2019 off on the right foot when he faces Ray Ostrander (1-0) in a main card 145-pound bout at Final Fight Championship 36.

“This is the first fight where I have a full camp, it’s not last minute, and things have fallen into place,” Leavitt said.

“It’s my first time going down to 145 pounds in a few years. I’m not worried. I have no concerns whatsoever. I know if I apply game plan; which is to pressure him right out of the gate; I can break his will and finish him hopefully sooner than later.”

While Leavitt would like an opportunity to step up to the next level before the end of 2019, he’s more than willing to put in the time and work to ensure he’s ready for such a move when it happens.

“Ideally, I’d like to get on (Dana White’s) Contender Series, but if not, having two or three more fights would be ideal,” said Leavitt. “I just want to get in as many fights as I can.

“The path to success, I don’t care if it comes now or later, I just know it’s going to come, so I’ll just stay confident and stay in the gym working hard.”