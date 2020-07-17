Jordan Leavitt has no concerns heading into promotional debut at LFA 85

Following a win in February over Izzy William at BCM Promotions: Fight Night 8, lightweight Jordan Leavitt was forced to the sidelines with the rest of the world due to the novel coronavirus, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for him.

According to Leavitt, the pandemic hit at a time when it was advantageous for him to take time off, so being unable to fight during that time wasn’t a bad thing.

“I felt great in my fight, but I also had some nagging injuries,” Leavitt told MMAWeekly.com. “Quarantine kind of came at a perfect time. It gave me time to recover and relax.

“On the flip side I ate a lot of junk food, the wife is a great cook, but I also ate a lot of French fries and brownies, and it was hard to get good work in. I was very happy when things were relaxed.”

Due to the coronavirus, changes had to be made in Leavitt’s training. Because of that, he might not know exactly where his game is at until after he has his next fight.

“I had to get used to training with a smaller circle of people,” said Leavitt. “You have to take a nice little core group and train with them. I’ve been getting some good work in and have been making some good strides in my training.

“I guess you never really know if you’re getting better until you fight. I can feel great in the gym, but it’s different in a fight, especially after a weight cut. Generally the more I fight the better I feel. I’ve fought twice in the last past 12 months, so three times (with this upcoming fight) is pretty active for me, so I’ll feel pretty great.”

At LFA 85 on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Leavitt (5-0) will look to make an impact in his promotional debut when he faces Dakota Bush (6-2) in a main card 155-pound bout.

“Dakota Bush is a solid fighter,” Leavitt said. “He’s a good wrestler. He’s lost some decisions to some pretty solid, good, guys. That being said I have no concerns whatsoever.

“He’s got a good rear naked choke, and that’s the first choke you learn in Jiu-Jitsu, and I think I can figure out a way to defend that. I feel very confident. I feel I have more tools, more ways to win this fight, and I think I’m probably going to get an early finish.”

With a year already filled with unpredictability, Leavitt isn’t going to set any hard goals for the year, but will take things as they come and not get too stressed about where it leads him.

“I definitely take things one fight at a time,” said Leavitt. “If there’s one thing 2020 has taught me is that you can’t really plan anything. I try to keep my mind flexible for anything that can happen.

“I feel like, especially in fighting, if you deserve to be successful, deserve to make it to the big show, you eventually will get that. There’s not just one shot. A lot of people have a lot of anxiety about that one shot, but I believe I’m a good fighter, and if I deserve to make it I will make it.”

