Jordan Leavitt ‘Has No Concerns’ About Lucas Neufeld at Tuff-N-Uff

For his pro debut last October, featherweight Jordan Leavitt had an experience that didn’t quite go as he anticipated, but he was still able to adapt and overcome the situation.

Initially scheduled to face a different opponent, Leavitt had a very last-minute change, but in the end was still able to pick up a second round submission victory.

“I competed for Gladiator Challenge last year and had one opponent picked out, but when I got there it was an entirely different opponent,” Leavitt told MMAWeekly.com.

“I fought him because I didn’t have any choice because I had already driven down there. I got into the fight and dumped him and beat him up for two rounds and Peruvian-neck-tied him.”

In the ten months since his pro debut, Leavitt has not had an opportunity to get back into the cage, in part he feels because his success scares of other up and comers.

“People don’t want to fight a guy who has very little fights and is also very good; I’m both of those,” said Leavitt. “If I had a losing record, I think I’d have plenty of fights, but since I don’t, finding fights has been difficult.”

Nearly a year since the last time he stepped into the cage, Leavitt (1-0) will get to finally have his second bout when he faces Lucas Neufeld (3-0) in a main card 145-pound bout at Tuff-N-Uff Fight Night in Las Vegas on Friday.

“He’s scrappy,” Leavitt said of Neufeld. “He has a good work rate. He has a few submission wins. But I’m not too worried about it. I’ve seen lots of fighters like him before, and he’s never seen anybody like me.

“All I have to do is perform in my fight like I do in the gym. I have no concerns about this whatsoever. I think I’ll sub him in a round or two.”

After having waited so long to get back to action, Leavitt is looking to close out 2018 with a bang, and build a winning streak as he heads into next year.

“I’d like to fight as soon as possible after this one while my weight is still under control before Thanksgiving,” said Leavitt. “I don’t know if I’ll find a fight that fast, though, especially if I win in spectacular fashion like I’m aiming for.”