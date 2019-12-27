Jordan Johnson relying on instinct and reflexes against Emiliano Sordi in PFL 2019 Finals

For light-heavyweight Jordan Johnson, fighting twice in one night during the opening rounds of the PFL playoffs this past October was a challenge he was looking forward to tackling, and despite two tough opponents, he was able to come out of the night happy with how he performed.

Facing Maxim Girshin first, then Rashid Yusupov, Johnson is not only pleased with the victories themselves, but how he was able to go about them.

“The two fights in one night was a great life experience,” Johnson told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a really cool thing to do. I got to be part of that, test myself, and I think I did all right.

“I only have one loss on my record and I was able to redeem that loss to Maxim. And then in the second fight versus (Yusupov), he’s a tough guy, and really talented, but I was able to go out there and put the pressure on him and be there the whole fight. It was nice to see my hard work pay off.”

When it comes to hard work, Johnson feels that’s the only way to do things, as he’s not one to take it easy on himself, even with the PFL’s quick turnaround between shows.

“People talk about over-training, but I don’t really believe in it,” said Johnson. “I fought five rounds on Halloween, then I had a full fight camp to see how much more I can improve and how much better shape that I can get in.

“There are certain things that I really like to do that I have to have to feel good, and then I let my coaches decide if there are things they want me to work on. It’s all built off stuff that I already do and stuff I already know. It’s kind of continuations and adding more to the series that I run and whatnot.”

On December 31 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Johnson (12-1-1) will look to capture a seasonal title and one million dollars when he faces Emiliano Sordi (21-8) in the 205-pound championship at the PFL 2019 World Championships.

“It’s a pretty classic striker versus grappler match-up,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to go out there and do my thing. I’m not a game planner; I just prepare to the best of my abilities, and I trust in my instincts and reflexes, and go out and fight. I’m just going to go do my thing.”

While for Johnson the money involved with winning the PFL championship has its importance, he’s not going to use it as his sole motivation for winning his fight on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m not really thinking much about the money,” said Johnson. “Money is important, you have to make money, you have to have money, but I just want to go showcase the world what I’m capable of. You work hard, give something your all, the money will take care of itself.”