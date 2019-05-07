Jordan Burroughs dominates Ben Askren by technical fall in wrestling match

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs is still one of the best wrestlers on the planet and he showcased that in a lopsided victory over UFC welterweight Ben Askren at the Beat the Streets ‘Grapple at the Garden’ event in New York City on Monday night.

Burroughs ended Askren’s night with an 11-0 shutout to win the match by technical fall just moments into the second period.

While Askren is a highly accomplished wrestler in his own right as a two-time NCAA champion and 2008 Olympian, he was facing a daunting task going up against Burroughs in this freestyle matchup.

From the start of the match, Burroughs immediately put Askren on the defense after putting the welterweight contender down with a pair of his signature blast double leg takedowns.

He's a GOAT for a reason. Jordan Burroughs leaves no doubt over Ben Askren. pic.twitter.com/OK7Bif5rip — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) May 7, 2019

Burroughs was up 9-0 after the first period and he quickly shot in for another big takedown at the start of the second period to bring the score to 11-0. That ended Askren’s night in a shutout with the technical fall as Burroughs earned the victory.

Burroughs is currently training and preparing for the upcoming World Championships in wrestling where he will attempt to win his fifth gold medal in September ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.

Meanwhile, Askren returned to his roots for the wrestling match but he’s got his own fight to worry about in July when he faces Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 from Las Vegas.