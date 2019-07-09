Jonathan Pearce ‘definitely’ sees himself getting the finish at Dana White’s Contender Series

Coming off a win in his last bout versus Dedrek Sanders at Warrior FC 40 last September, lightweight Jonathan Pearce made a conscious decision to up his training regimen and put himself in a position to make the next step in his career in 2019.

Following a move to Arizona, Pearce has spent all of 2019 in training, and now feels ready to make the step up he hopes will take his career to the next level.

“I decided for my 2019 New Year’s resolution I was just spend the year at the MMA Lab,” Pearce told MMAWeekly.com. “I sold my company, my truck, everything but the clothes on my back, and came down here.

“I made the investment, and visualized about being on the Contender Series in six months. About seven or eight months I said that they gave me a call and told me I was going to be on the Contender Series and here I am.”

Though he’s focused his entire year on training, Pearce feels he won’t know where he’s fully at with his game until after he steps into the cage for real.

“I’ll know more about that after the fight,” said Pearce. “Fighting is the only way to measure yourself. Once you get so far up there you quit measuring. You just see how far you can go. It’s an endless cycle. As soon as you tap the breaks or pull back that’s when the next guy passes you.”

On July 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Pearce (8-3) will look to take his next step forward when he faces Jacob Rosales (11-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at Dana White’s Contender Series.

TRENDING > Dana White thinks Holly Holm should consider retirement

“I’m relentless,” Pearce said. “The guys at the gym say I’m like Forrest Gump because I keep going and going.

“I think he’s a good opponent and will put on a good fight, but definitely see myself winning by finish. I’ve finished seven out of the eight fights I’ve won. I plan on TKOing him by the seventh or eighth minute if he lasts that long.”

Having set his mind towards the Contender Series for a while, Pearce now has his opportunity to make his vision a reality on June 9, and plans to take full advantage of the situation.

“I know what I have to do,” said Pearce. “I don’t have to think about it. It’s just instinct at this point. I’ve been fighting for six or seven years, I’ve been wrestling since I was 12, so I have over half my life invested in this. This is a lifetime goal.

“This isn’t my biggest goal, this is just one of the goals, this is a step on a flight of stairs. I’m not satisfied just taking one step on the Contender Series. I’m journaling and visualizing that I will have the best performance of the year on Contender Series.”