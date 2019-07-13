Jonathan Martinez ‘has the tools’ to stop Pingyuan Liu at UFC on ESPN+ 13

Coming off a loss in his UFC debut this past October, bantamweight Jonathan Martinez was looking to get back on track when he faced Wuliji Buren at UFC 234 this past February.

After three rounds of battle, Martinez was able to secure a unanimous decision victory over Buren and pick up his first UFC win in the process.

“The fight was pretty good,” Martinez told MMAWeekly.com. “It was my first win in the UFC so I was really excited.

“I feel really great training at Factory X. I learn a lot there. I feel more comfortable going into the cage now. In my debut I felt really nervous and felt like I didn’t have the right guys to train with, but now I have everything and I feel good.”

Martinez feels like the level of competition he faces in the gym helps make a big difference when it comes to how he performs in his fights.

“I’m more comfortable now,” said Martinez. “My jiu-jitsu has gotten better, my wrestling, my stand-up, my everything. I feel real great. Training at Factory X there’s a lot of looks; a lot of guys to beat me up and make me get better. It makes every day exciting.”

Martinez (10-2) will look to build a winning streak when he faces Pingyuan Liu (15-4) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC on ESPN+ 13 on Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.

“He’s pretty much the same guy that I fought in my last fight: a shorter guy who tries to bully people around in a way,” Martinez said of Liu. “I feel like I’ve got the tools to stop him. I’m excited to go in there and show that.”

For Martinez, now that he’s on the winning track he’s looking forward to any opportunity that comes his way.

“I’m just taking it fight by fight,” said Martinez. “I’m happy with wherever they put me. I’m pretty much excited just fighting in the UFC, in the biggest promotion in the world, it doesn’t matter (who I fight next).”