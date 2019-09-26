Jonas Flok feeling ‘very confident’ heading into LFA 77

Coming into 2019, lightweight Jonas Flok had built a six-fight winning streak over the past two years, and true to his recent form he has managed to keep the streak going.

In two bouts so far this year, Flok has delivered, picking up wins in both his bouts, extending his winning streak to eight in a row with finishes in his last six bouts.

“I went out there in January and got the win (in Frank Young) in the second round,” Flok told MMAWeekly.com. “Then we had my next fight booked for February and went over to Michigan and fought a very good up and comer, Kaleio Romero. I finished that one in a second round with another TKO.

“Then we took a little break because I’d had four, five, fights in the last year, so took a little break these last six months.”

For Flok one aspect of his game that he feels has shone through a lot in his wins this year has been his striking, which had admittedly lacked in the past.

“I was really kind of working on my stand-up, I’ve been putting in a lot of work on that this year, the last couple years,” said Flok. “I know it’s been a hole in my game.

“It started as little things; little things here, little things there; but in the last two or three months I’ve seen a dramatic change from where I was. Finally everything is starting to come together.”

On Friday in Prior Lake, Minn., Flok (12-3) will look to extend his winning streak when he faces Bryce Logan (10-4) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 77.

“It’s looking like a really good match-up,” Flok said. “I haven’t seen a lot of video on (Logan), but what I’ve seen (of him leads me to believe) it will be a good war, a good stand-up fight, a good ground fight. Overall I’m feeling very confident about this one.”

Should Flok come out of his Sept. 27 bout healthy, he’ll look to get in another fight before closing out 2019.

“I leave that my coaches’ hands,” said Flok. “My coaches have told me we’d like to have one more this year, so I’m planning to have one in November or December.”