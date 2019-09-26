HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic UFC 241 media day faceoff

featuredInjury makes Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy unlikely to happen in 2019

Daniel Cormier following UFC 241

featuredDaniel Cormier confirms Stipe Miocic trilogy will be his UFC retirement fight

Daniel Cormier - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

featuredDana White says Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 is next UFC heavyweight title fight

Jeremy Stephens UFC Mexico City eye poke

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 17 results: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens eye poke results in no contest

Jonas Flok feeling ‘very confident’ heading into LFA 77

September 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

Coming into 2019, lightweight Jonas Flok had built a six-fight winning streak over the past two years, and true to his recent form he has managed to keep the streak going.

In two bouts so far this year, Flok has delivered, picking up wins in both his bouts, extending his winning streak to eight in a row with finishes in his last six bouts.

“I went out there in January and got the win (in Frank Young) in the second round,” Flok told MMAWeekly.com. “Then we had my next fight booked for February and went over to Michigan and fought a very good up and comer, Kaleio Romero. I finished that one in a second round with another TKO.

“Then we took a little break because I’d had four, five, fights in the last year, so took a little break these last six months.”

For Flok one aspect of his game that he feels has shone through a lot in his wins this year has been his striking, which had admittedly lacked in the past.

“I was really kind of working on my stand-up, I’ve been putting in a lot of work on that this year, the last couple years,” said Flok. “I know it’s been a hole in my game.

“It started as little things; little things here, little things there; but in the last two or three months I’ve seen a dramatic change from where I was. Finally everything is starting to come together.”

On Friday in Prior Lake, Minn., Flok (12-3) will look to extend his winning streak when he faces Bryce Logan (10-4) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 77.

TRENDING > Injury makes Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy unlikely to happen in 2019

“It’s looking like a really good match-up,” Flok said. “I haven’t seen a lot of video on (Logan), but what I’ve seen (of him leads me to believe) it will be a good war, a good stand-up fight, a good ground fight. Overall I’m feeling very confident about this one.”

Should Flok come out of his Sept. 27 bout healthy, he’ll look to get in another fight before closing out 2019.

“I leave that my coaches’ hands,” said Flok. “My coaches have told me we’d like to have one more this year, so I’m planning to have one in November or December.”

VegasScoresAndOdds.com

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA