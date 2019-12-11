Jonas Flok expecting a ‘good win’ at Lights Out Championship 8 to end 2019 on a winning streak

Following his loss to Bryce Logan at LFA 77 in September, welterweight Jonas Flok had little time to reflect on the bout when he once again stepped in the cage just a couple weeks later versus Carl Deaton III at Big John’s MMA in October.

For Flok, the quick turnaround proved to be worthwhile as he rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Deaton.

“I was coming off a loss two weeks before, so it was really important that I get a good win there,” Flok told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t implement as much as I would have liked to, but I controlled the fight and feel like it was a good quality win.

“Basically losses happen, so you’ve just got to move forward and keep with it. There are things in the loss that I would have liked to work on more, but with the quick turnaround, I didn’t have the time (to work on it). It was just kind of going by what I remembered in the fight to work on and improve for the next one.”

Having gone from training camp to training camp much of the second half of 2019, Flok isn’t 100-percent sure of where his evolution of a fighter has taken him. While he’s seen noticeable improvements in some areas, he feels he’ll know more of where he’s at as a fighter when his year is officially over.

“I feel like I’ve made improvements all around in my game, really,” said Flok. “The biggest improvement is my stand-up, but my ground game has (grown) steps as well.

“Until the year is done, it’s kind of hard to look back and see where you started and where you ended, but as of right now I know I’ve made progress. How much progress? It’s hard to tell until I’m sitting down and looking back on everything.”

On Saturday, Dec. 14, in Grand Rapids, Mich., Flok (13-4) will look to close out his 2019 on a winning streak when he faces Kenny Cross (8-3) in a main card 170-pound bout at Lights Out Championship 8.

“Kenny’s a good match-up for me,” Flok said. “It looks like he’s going to be a good grappler. He looks kind of sporadic, and that’s something you’ve got to watch for is those things you don’t expect that’s going to catch you.

“As long as I can keep this pace that I want in the fight and not let him dictate the pace I think it will be a good fight for me and a good win.”

For Flok, moving forward is a step by step process, and whatever his team lines up for him is what he’ll take, and go on from there.

“I go fight by fight, and whenever Jake (Klipp) has a fight for me, he runs it by me and we go,” said Flok. “As far as setting everything up I leave it to him. I might not know I even have a fight until two weeks before my fight. (I’ve got to) just keep making improvements and keep staying ready.”