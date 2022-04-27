Jon Jones willing to wait a few months for the ‘absolute best’ Stipe Miocic

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 27, 2022
UFC president Dana White recently stated that he hoped a bout between former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic would take place this summer.

“I was just telling somebody the other day, our lineup for this summer is incredible,” White told TMZ Sports. “I’m hoping that Jon Jones is going to be a part of that lineup this summer.”

On Tuesday, Jones posted on social media about the GOAT vs. GOAT match saying that Miocic won’t be at his best until September and that he’s willing to wait.

“Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses,” Jones wrote.

Joe Rogan thinks Mike Tyson punch victim ‘probably earned it’

While Jones is willing to wait until September for his long-awaiting heavyweight debut, he’s disappointed that it isn’t happening this summer.

“My coaches and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today,” Jones tweeted.

