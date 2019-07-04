Jon Jones: ‘Why Daniel Cormier guys?’ (video)

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have a sordid history. Both in and out of the cage, they have a rivalry for the ages.

There have been bitter words, the usual pushing and shoving (and some that went beyond the bounds), and there’s a rivalry in the cage that just won’t die, despite Jones having defeated Cormier twice.

Okay, technically, Jones has only defeated Cormier once. Jones first defeated him by unanimous decision at UFC 182. Following some trouble outside of the cage and having his UFC light heavyweight belt stripped, Jones then returned to take the belt back from Cormier with a head kick at UFC 214.

Taking his belt back didn’t last long, however, as Jones was popped for an anti-doping violation, had his victory overturned, and again had the belt stripped.

Cormier was given the belt back and remained champion until he was forced to relinquish upon Jones’ most recent return and subsequent winning of the title once again.

Nearly everyone sees a third fight between Jones and Cormier as inevitable, unless Cormier retires, but Jones kind of laughed it off when fans at Wednesday’s UFC 239 open workout expressed their desire for Jones vs. Cormier 3.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s complete media day brawl

