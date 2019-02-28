Jon Jones weighs in on mind games with Anthony Smith

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jon Jones talks about the mind games going on between him and Anthony Smith leading up to their champions fight at UFC 235.

TRENDING > Anthony Smith explains the attitude that will help him beat Jon Jones at UFC 235

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.