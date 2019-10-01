Jon Jones warns of legal action following accusations and threats from former coach

Former Jackson-Wink coach and former UFC fighter Frank Lester on Monday issued a fiery Instagram post, claiming that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Jackson-Wink head coach Mike Winkeljohn did him “dirtier than I have ever even seen in this fight game.” He went on to issue threats to Jones.

Lester has worked with Jones for several fight camps, but his recent comments stem from him saying that Jones still owes him money from his most recent title defense against Thiago Santos in July.

Frank Lester’s accusations and threats aimed at Jon Jones

“After 3 different houses, being screwed over by the best team in the world —->> Jackson-Wink MMA & No.1 lb for lb fighter on the planet Jon Jones on over $13k on his last title fight, myself, my wife & our children Jordan, Braden, & baby on the way Arya, finally have a home big enough for all of us. I have no regrets, I did my job and everybody who has followed my journey knows I did my job, Jon Jones & Mike Winkeljohn just did me dirtier that I have ever even seen in this fight game,” Lester posted.

“But good always prevails over evil and we have a home big enough for all of us. I will be opening TANK Mixed Martial Arts In the next 6 months and we are going to takeover the beautiful city of Albuquerque New Mexico! Karma is real. And Jon, it’s on site with me & you & you know that. You stole from my family. You got me fired from my job for no reason and for that I am grateful bc I will never work for a crook like Mike Winkelloser again. I’m 10X ‘s the coach you’ve ever been. You just bought out Greg’s name and unfortunately JACKSONS was out in the control of a dirtbag. But fuck you all very much! The only@thing that comes to Ming when I hear your names are, cowardice & deceit. It’s on site JBJ. So keep that security close F><k boy we both know you ain’t no real one. Real@ones don’t steal from pregnant woman & their families.”

While Lester claimed that Jones stole from him and got him fired from Jackson-Wink, Jones posted comments in response. He claims Lester was fired because of “drug issues” and threatened to involve the Albuquerque Police Department following Lester’s physical threats.

The following is Jones’s response as reported by MMA Fighting. Jones’s comments were later deleted.

Jon Jones’s response to Frank Lester’s claims and threats

“Frank, I gave you the opportunity of a lifetime. Everyone on the team knows that I would not agree to give you $20,000 for only your second training camp on my team. And if I did, I would have totallyp aid that amount, not once in 10 years have I ever gotten a complaint about not paying staff members. If anything, I’m always complemented (sic) for being people’s highest paying client by a long shot. I won’t even get into the fact that you were fired from the team on fight week because of your drug issues.

“Anyways, I’m not going to argue with you over the internet. I would be more than happy to take this to a judge. It’s the physical threatening that I have a problem with. I have no interest in carrying a concealed pistol or preparing for any type of street fight with you. Tomorrow, I will be calling APD and bringing our confrontation to their awareness.

“Honestly, I wish I would have never gotten to know you, but I truly do wish you nothing but the best. Please just leave me alone, bro, or see me in court.”

Though there is no public documentation to show who is in the right or who is in the wrong in this particular situation, there is a clear pattern of dissatisfaction emerging from the Jackson-Wink camp. Over the past year or so, Jackson-Wink mainstays Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Cub Swanson, and Diego Sanchez have all left their longtime home gym. Several others, however, remain steadfast, including Jones, Holly Holm, and Michelle Waterson.