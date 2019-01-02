Jon Jones Wants to Fight at Least Three Times in 2019, Proclaims ‘The King Has Returned’

Jon Jones is back and he wants to stay busy.

It’s been a tumultuous few years for the most dominant light heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts history but following a lopsided win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, he’s more focused than ever before.

Jones wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram account talking about his desire to stay active in 2019 after a real shift in his mindset after winning back his title this past weekend.

In the past, Jones has fully admitted he’s been his own worst enemy outside the cage but from the sound of things, he’s committed to a new level of excellence while reminding the world why he was often called the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

“On the real, over last few days something profound registered in me. In my heart and mind there has been a shift and it’s a hunger that’s raging,” Jones said. “In the past I would fight then shut everything down while I filled my schedule with partying and nonsense, but in the aftermath of reclaiming my belt the only thing I want to do is get back in there. I want to step back into the cage and continue to prove why I’m the best light heavyweight in the world.

“I’m flying home tonight and heading right back to the gym to continue building my skillset. I’m going to get with my team and keep the cerebral game rolling as well. I’m mapping out the year ahead and I’m absolutely going to kick the shit out of 2019. I want to fight three times this year and leave zero doubt of my dominance as a champion.”

Jones says he’s not only fighting to prove to everybody else that he’s the best in the world but he also wants to stay active to give back to the fans who stuck by his side while he was on the outside looking in for so long.

“I’m going to do this because that’s what my passion dictates, but it’s also what you fans deserve,” Jones wrote. “You’ve been down with me through thick and thin, and 2019 is going to be incredible. It’s all due to the fact I know what matters and why.

“So to those fighters in my division go ahead and line up because you’re all getting it. The King has returned and no one is sleeping easy but me now that I’m back. Same crown same reign new faces more pain. That’s what I’m bringing in 19.”

Jones has already engaged with light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Corey Anderson and there’s obviously a potential third fight with Daniel Cormier that’s still potentially available to him as well.

By all accounts, Jones wants to stay as busy as possible and from the sound of things he’s looking to book his next fight in the very near future.