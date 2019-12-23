Jon Jones wanted heavyweight title fight, but UFC focused on Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy

Ahead of his UFC 247 bout with Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones admitted that he tried to land a fight with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

That fight, however, didn’t come to fruition as Jones said that his move to heavyweight was delayed because UFC officials are focused on making a trilogy fight between Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Jones will fight Reyes in the UFC 247 main event on Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes staredowns

