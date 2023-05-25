Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury? Dana White down to make it happen

UFC president Dana White isn’t a big fan of mixed martial artist vs. boxer bouts. He wasn’t even all that supportive of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather until the desire for that bout became insurmountable. He’s now, however, a little more quick to back the idea of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones vs. boxing champion Tyson Fury.

How did Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury land on Dana White’s doorstep?

The friction between Jones and Fury, who have been jawwing on social media for weeks, stems from traditionally calling the heavyweight champion in the UFC or in boxing the “baddest man on the planet.”

Right now, Jones claims to be the baddest man on the planet, but so does Fury. Then again, so does Francis Ngannou, who fought out his UFC contract with the heavyweight belt in hand, and then inked a groundbreaking deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Most of the jawwing has happened since UFC commentator and polarizing podcaster Joe Rogan commented on what would happen if Jon Jones and Tyson Fury were locked in a room.

“You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black,” Rogan said on his podcast. “Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer, but he doesn’t have a f**king chance in hell of making it out of that room. (Fury) would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening.”

That set off a cascade of comments between Jones and Fury that basically culminated in each wanting to fight the other, but in their own chosen sport. Jones wants an MMA rules fight in the Octagon, while Fury wants to box under the Marquess of Queensberry Rules.

Dana White is willing to make Jones vs. Fury

For his part, White is willing to make the fight happen. The lone caveat being that Fury would apparently have to crossover to the Octagon and Jones’s playground.

“Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet. There’s no debate. There’s no denying it. I don’t care what anybody says. Everybody can try to spin it, a lot of this stuff is clickbait, and you know how I am,” White said on the BroBible.

“If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. Here’s my thing right now to Tyson Fury, ‘Tyson, if you’re serious, let me know.’ Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury.”

Unless things spiral into another dimension, the way they did with McGregor and Mayweather, it’s unlikely that Jones or Fury will take up the offer to fight on the other’s turf. Stranger things have happened, such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, but you probably shouldn’t bet the house on it.

“Jon, you talk about being in a cage. I’m not a cagefighter, mate. I’m a boxer. The best boxer, actually,” Fury said in a recent social media video.

“So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest. You don’t have to call anybody else, you call me, because it’s a boxing fight and I’m the boss in this game.”

Dana White: Francis Ngannou PFL deal doesn’t make any sense

Joe Rogan says Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury wouldn’t be a fair fight