Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm headlines UFC 239 in July

Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight belt up for grabs in a fight with Holly Holm as the two championship bouts headline UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the fights to ESPN on Wednesday.

For Jones, this will be his third title fight inside seven months after returning last December and reclaiming the light heavyweight title with a TKO against Alexander Gustafsson.

Jones then defended his belt in March with a dominant showing against Anthony Smith. Now the longest reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history will step back into the Octagon in July when he faces Santos at UFC 239.

Santos will get his first shot at UFC gold after enjoying a career resurgence since moving to 205 pounds. The veteran Brazilian knockout artist has impressed in his last few fights including wins over Jan Blachowicz, Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders.

In the co-main event, Nunes will return to bantamweight where she looks for another defense of her title after moving up to 145-pounds and claiming the featherweight championship last year with a vicious first round finish against Cris Cyborg.

Nunes will face Holm, who comes into the fight with a 2-4 record in her past six fights including losses in her last three title bouts. Still, Holm has long been considered one of the best women’s fighters in the UFC after earning a stunning second round knockout against Ronda Rousey back in 2015.

Now Holm will get a second shot at reclaiming the bantamweight title after losing to Miesha Tate in her only title defense after beating Rousey.

Jones vs. Santos and Nunes vs. Holm will headline UFC 239 in Las Vegas with more fights expected to be announced in the coming weeks.