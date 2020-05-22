Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fizzles as UFC apparently balks at price tag

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou’s attempts to press the UFC into a blockbuster bout appear to have fizzled after the UFC apparently balked at the price tag.

Though there are a still a few fights for him at light heavyweight, the longtime 205-pound champion has been teasing a move to heavyweight for the past couple of years. Jones seemed to get a little more serious about it recently, as he and No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou began trading barbs on social media.

It appears that they even went so far as to talk to the UFC about making the fight before it blew apart.

In a series of tweets, Jones and Ngannou seemed to reveal that the UFC felt it wasn’t worth the money that the fighters wanted to make the superfight happen.

Jones sounded particularly bitter in his initial tweets, before seemingly relenting to defending his light heavyweight strap.

“Unbelievable. Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis superfight, for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys,” Jones wrote.

“It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.”

Ngannou was also disgruntled, but not quite as sharply as Jones.

“In my opinion, the UFC aren’t willing to make this Jon fight happen or at least for what it (is) worth,” Ngannou said. “No title fight, no superfight, who knows when going to be my next fight. Hope it’s not in another 11 months or so.”

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father in critical condition because of coronavirus

Jon Jones’s tweets about failed UFC negotiations

The more I think about it if I’m going to be taking big risks, I might as well go for all the cheese. I want that crown too. Send a deal. The Goodwill in Albuquerque is about to get hooked up with some bomb ass 36 waist jeans — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Currently in negotiation with @UFC as we speak — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

unbelievable — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Honestly no, not in the stage of my career. I could retire today. I’ve already done my job, I’ve given this company over a decade of entertainment. https://t.co/8V3iORDXAk — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Maybe when they’re ready to do better business I’ll come back, until then health fitness and family. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

I should’ve worded that differently, I actually think these guys do great business. Right now things just aren’t where I want them to be. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Red panty night for the light heavyweight division — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Francis Ngannou tweets disappointment over lack of Jones fight or title fight

2) No title fight, no super fight, who knows when going to be my next fight ?. Hope it's not in another 11 months or so. #ThisIsSucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 22, 2020

Dana White on Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)