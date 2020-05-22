HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones site

featuredJon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fizzles as UFC apparently balks at price tag

Dana White and Tyron Woodley

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns to headline UFC on May 30, but where?

Alistair Overeem post UFC on ESPN 8

featuredAlistair Overeem tops UFC on ESPN 8 fighter salaries, enters fourth decade of fighting

Dana White UFC Overeem vs Harris post-fight

featuredDana White UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight presser: ‘You have to be willing to work hard enough’

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fizzles as UFC apparently balks at price tag

May 22, 2020
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou’s attempts to press the UFC into a blockbuster bout appear to have fizzled after the UFC apparently balked at the price tag.

Though there are a still a few fights for him at light heavyweight, the longtime 205-pound champion has been teasing a move to heavyweight for the past couple of years. Jones seemed to get a little more serious about it recently, as he and No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou began trading barbs on social media.

It appears that they even went so far as to talk to the UFC about making the fight before it blew apart. 

In a series of tweets, Jones and Ngannou seemed to reveal that the UFC felt it wasn’t worth the money that the fighters wanted to make the superfight happen. 

Jones sounded particularly bitter in his initial tweets, before seemingly relenting to defending his light heavyweight strap.

“Unbelievable. Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis superfight, for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys,” Jones wrote.

“It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.”

Ngannou was also disgruntled, but not quite as sharply as Jones.

“In my opinion, the UFC aren’t willing to make this Jon fight happen or at least for what it (is) worth,” Ngannou said. “No title fight, no superfight, who knows when going to be my next fight. Hope it’s not in another 11 months or so.”

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father in critical condition because of coronavirus

Jon Jones’s tweets about failed UFC negotiations

Francis Ngannou tweets disappointment over lack of Jones fight or title fight

Dana White on Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA