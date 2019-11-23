Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes headlines Feb. 8 pay-per-view

The light heavyweight title will be on the line on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas. A title bout between reigning champion Jon Jones and undefeated contender Dominick Reyes is in the works to headline the pay-per-view event at the Toyota Center. News of the fight was first reported by BJPenn.com on Friday.

The fight will be Jones’ third title defense since winning back the belt at UFC 232 in December 2018 by finishing Alexander Gustafsson via strikes. He’s defended it twice with wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Reyes is coming off a first-round knockout win over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October. Following the fight, Reyes called for a title shot against Jones. He’ll get that opportunity in February.

Reyes will attempt to dethrone Jones and keep his undefeated record intact. He’s 12-0 including six consecutive wins inside the octagon.

The event is expected to feature two title fights. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian is expected to serve as the co-main event.