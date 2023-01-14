Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285??

T-Mobile Arena leaked a UFC 285 advertisement on Saturday showing Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane headlining UFC 285 for the heavyweight title on March 4.

This is gonna be crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Segj8FOc7V — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 14, 2023

The advertisement was quickly removed, but the implications are huge. There was no mention of an interim title, meaning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may not have reached an agreement with the fight promotion.

Interestingly, on Friday, Gane called out Jones for a March matchup in Las Vegas. “Where you at @JonnyBones? I’m free this March, Vegas,” Gane wrote on Twitter.

Where you at @JonnyBones?



I'm free this March, Vegas 📍 pic.twitter.com/vc5i0UC07f — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) January 12, 2023

MMAfighting’s Steve Marrocco reported that Jones vs. Gane is not a done deal and the advertisement was a mistake.

I've been told the Gane vs. Jones T-Mobile graphic has been taken down, was a behind-the-scenes mistake. Fight not done deal. — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) January 14, 2023

Jones last fought in February 2020, defending the light heavyweight title by defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247. He later vacated the championship to pursue a run at the heavyweight title.

Gane last fought in September, knocking out Tai Tuivasa. He previously held the interim heavyweight title but was defeated by Ngannou in a unification bout at UFC 270.

