HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAl Iaquinta Defeats Kevin Lee in UFC on FOX 31 Main Event, Sends Message to Conor McGregor

UFC on FOX 31 Lee vs Iaquinta Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Edson Barboza - UFC weigh-in

featuredEdson Barboza Explains Move to American Top Team, Desire to Close 2018 on a Win

Kevin Lee

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, but One Bout Cancelled

Watch the Epic First Fight Between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson (UFC 232 Video)

December 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

It has been more than five years since Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson first set foot in the Octagon across from one another. The bout, however, has lost none of its luster as one of the most epic battles UFC light heavyweight history.

Jones was the UFC light heavyweight champion when he and Gustafsson fought at UFC 165 on Sept. 21, 2013. They are slated to meet again in the UFC 232 main event on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas, but this time neither is champion.

Though Jones never lost the belt in the Octagon, he holds the distinction of having been stripped of the title on three occasions. When Jones and Gustafsson rematch at UFC 232, the belt will have been vacated by current champion Daniel Cormier, and the winner will be crowned the new 205-pound titleholder.

TRENDING > Dana White Counters Oscar De La Hoya, Reveals Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz UFC Pay

Before that happens, however, take a look back at the full epic first bout between Jones and Gustafsson from UFC 165.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA