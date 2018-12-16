Watch the Epic First Fight Between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson (UFC 232 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

It has been more than five years since Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson first set foot in the Octagon across from one another. The bout, however, has lost none of its luster as one of the most epic battles UFC light heavyweight history.

Jones was the UFC light heavyweight champion when he and Gustafsson fought at UFC 165 on Sept. 21, 2013. They are slated to meet again in the UFC 232 main event on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas, but this time neither is champion.

Though Jones never lost the belt in the Octagon, he holds the distinction of having been stripped of the title on three occasions. When Jones and Gustafsson rematch at UFC 232, the belt will have been vacated by current champion Daniel Cormier, and the winner will be crowned the new 205-pound titleholder.

Before that happens, however, take a look back at the full epic first bout between Jones and Gustafsson from UFC 165.