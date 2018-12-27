Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 Game Simulation: Will it be as Brutal as the First Fight?

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 27, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to the octagon on Saturday against Alexander Gustafsson with the 205-pound championship on the line.

Ahead of their UFC 232 main event showdown, EA Sports released the above video simulation of their fight. Do you think the fight will go down similar to the simulation or do you think it swings the other way? Let us know in the comments below!

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

