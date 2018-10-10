Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 For Light Heavyweight Title Set for UFC 232

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 10, 2018
The highly anticipated rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson is finally set for UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas with the light heavyweight title on the line.

Much like what the UFC has done in recent months with other championship bouts, the moment Jones and Gustafsson step inside the Octagon that Saturday night, the light heavyweight title will be stripped from current champion Daniel Cormier as it goes up for grabs in a rematch five years in the making.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the bout as official following an initial report from ESPN on Wednesday.

Jones and Gustafsson first met back in 2013 in an epic five round war that is widely regarded as one of the best fights in UFC history. While they were scheduled to rematch previously, the fight never happened but now they will meet again with the light heavyweight title on the line.

Jones is returning from more than a year away from the sport after he received a 15-month sanction from USADA following a positive drug test last July. An independent arbitrator determined that Jones didn’t knowingly take a banned substance and he ultimately received a reduced sentence as a result.

Meanwhile, Gustafsson has been champing at the bit for a shot at the light heavyweight title following his past two wins in a row including a dominant stoppage victory against Glover Teixeira last May.

Now Jones and Gustafsson will do battle again with the light heavyweight title on the line in what should be a monstrous card to close out 2018 for the UFC.

The co-main event on the same night will feature a champion versus champion fight as featherweight queen Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

 

               

