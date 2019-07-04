Jon Jones: UFC 239 Workouts Q&A (complete video)

Embracing his coaches and his teammates now more than ever, Jon Jones has been a busy fighter since returning from a 15-month UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation suspension.

Jones returned in a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson to win back the UFC light heavyweight title to close out 2018. He has already defended that belt once, by defeating Anthony Smith in March. Now, he’s set to put the championship on the line against Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Jones says it is his way of trying to make amends to the fans and the UFC for supporting him through all of his troubles outside of the cage, which have kept him fairly inactive for the past few years. And he doesn’t intend on slowing down anytime soon.

“I plan on winning this fight on Saturday. I plan on winning a fight in December and fighting another three times in 2020. I’m gonna be a busy man,” Jones said at Wednesday’s UFC 239 open workouts.

