Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley cash $500,000 paychecks to lead UFC 235 salaries

UFC light heavyweight champion and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley cashed in the biggest paydays for UFC 235 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the official salaries for the fighters involved on the card that took place in Las Vegas.

Both Jones and Woodley made $500,000 each in a flat fee paid to the fighters with no win bonus attached to either amount.

Jones was successful in his bid to retain his title as he defeated Anthony Smith in the main event but Woodley fell to Kamaru Usman in the co-main event, which cost him the welterweight championship.

For his part, Usman walked away with the UFC title and a $350,000 payday. Smith also earned $350,000 for his fight against Jones.

Ben Askren, who made his Octagon debut this past weekend, also took home a $350,000 payday for his somewhat controversial submission finish over former champion Robbie Lawler on the UFC 235 main card.

Here are the full salaries including post fight bonuses made public for UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith

Jon Jones: $500,000 — flat fee, no win bonus

Anthony Smith: $350,000 — flat fee, no win bonus

Tyron Woodley: $500,000 — flat fee, no win bonus

Kamaru Usman: $350,000 — flat fee, no win bonus

Ben Askren: $350,000 — $200,000 to show, $150,000 to win

Robbie Lawler: $200,000

Weili Zhang: $36,000 — $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Tecia Torres: $36,000

Pedro Munhoz: $146,000 — $48,000 to show, $48,000 to win plus $50,000 bonus for ‘Fight of the Night’

Cody Garbrandt: $180,000 — $130,000 to show plus $50,000 bonus for ‘Fight of the Night’

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win

Jeremy Stephens: $67,000

Johnny Walker: $140,000 — $45,000 to show, $45,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Cody Stamman: $66,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Alejandro Perez: $42,000

Diego Sanchez: $248,000 — $99,000 to show, $99,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Mickey Gall: $30,000

Edmen Shahbazyan: $26,000 — $13,000 to show, $13,000 to win

Charles Byrd Jr.: $12,000

Macy Chiasson: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Gina Mazany: $14,000

Hannah Cifers: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Poliana Viana: $12,000