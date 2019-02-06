HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones Trolls the Cody Garbrandt & Pedro Munhoz Love Fest at UFC 235 Press Conference

February 6, 2019
So, while the Nevada State Athletic Commission appears ready to try and slap the cuffs on fighters that trash talk a little too aggressively, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is trying to instigate a little more fireworks between Cody Garbrandt and Pedro Munhoz.

Garbrandt and Munhoz are slated to meet in the Octagon at UFC 235 with their bantamweight futures on the line. 

Garbrandt (11-2) is a former UFC 135-pound champion who has only ever lost to current titleholder TJ Dillashaw. Munhoz (17-3, 1NC) is 6-1 in his last seven bouts, losing only a split decision to John Dodson, and hoping a win over Garbrandt puts him in the thick of things for a title shot.

With such outstanding credentials and having gotten along well with each other over the years, neither fighter was prone to laying much of a smackdown on the other at the UFC 235 Kickoff Press Conference. 

While Garbrandt and Munhoz were heaping praise on each other, Jones, who headlines the card, was seeing pay-per-view dollar signs flying out the wind and tried to egg them on. Check it out in the video above.

