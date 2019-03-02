Jon Jones’ top five UFC finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

We go through light heavyweight champion Jon Jones‘ top 5 finishes in the UFC through 2018. Jones faces Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235.

