Jon Jones to Stipe Miocic: ‘Stop wasting everyone’s time’

Jon Jones and UFC matchmakers are eying International Fight Week in July for Jones to face former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, but that may be in jeopardy.

Jones returned to the octagon at UFC 285 after three years away from competition and defeated Ciryl Gane to capture the vacant heavyweight title. During the event’s post-fight press conference Jones called out Miocic. Prior to the bout, Miocic said that he was promised the winner of the UFC 285 main event and July was the target date.

On Thursday, Jones accused Miocic of dodging him all last year and told the former two-time champion to ‘stop wasting everyone’s time.’

“Yo @stipemiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 – July, September & December. Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

“Bro it’s simple, either you believe in yourself or you don’t. Either you want this challenge or you don’t. Stop wasting everyone’s time.”

Miocic last fought in March 2021, losing to Francis Ngannou by knockout. He’s considered the greatest heavyweight in UFC history with four overall title defenses.

