Jon Jones to Daniel Cormier: ‘You Know Who You Dream About at Night, I’m Sure Your Wife Knows Too’

Jon Jones is never short on words when it comes to Daniel Cormier

After mocking Cormier just recently when the UFC asked if he would become the greatest of all time with a win over heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, Jones clapped back at Cormier again on Monday in a series of messages on Twitter.

The initial exchange resulted in Cormier firing back at Jones by saying he refused to address his former rival and give him a platform while he’s current on suspension after testing positive for steroids last year.

Well it didn’t take long for Jones to come back at Cormier in a series of fiery messages on Twitter where he took shots at his bitter rival.

“I don’t have a platform DC? That just sounds dumb. Even after years of suspension I have just as much if not more of a platform than you. Every win you get goes on my resume, You know who you dream about at night. I’m sure your wife knows too,” Jones said.

At first I thought you were trying to convince the fans I beat you because of performance enhancing drugs but now I’m pretty sure you have convinced yourself too. Keep doing that. Good thing for you, the next time we fight I’ll be all cleaned up. Let’s see you dominate me this time since I cheated the first two.”

Jones vitriolic response continued when he made reference to Cormier’s upcoming fight at UFC 226 where he will face Stipe Miocic with the heavyweight title on the line.

“Good luck in your next fight, I’ve always wanted to be heavyweight champ… who’s your daddy?” Jones wrote.

First things first, Cormier has to actually get past Miocic on July 7 and then Jones has to be cleared to return to action after testing positive for a banned substance last year.

Jones is staring down a potential four-year suspension for a second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy after a previous drug test cost him a year off between 2016 and 2017.

Add to that, Cormier has said he wants to retire in 2019 as he prepares to turn 40 years old so it’s tough to say if these two will ever get to settle their rivalry inside the Octagon again.

It certainly seems like both are interested based on the comments made over the past few days.