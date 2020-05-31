Jon Jones to Dana White: ‘Just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and company president Dana White have been in a verbal battle over the past week or so that has the champ asking for his UFC release.

Jones had been trying to drum up a move to heavyweight to fight top contender Francis Ngannou. Jones wanted the bout. Ngannou wanted the bout. At least publicly. But White and the UFC don’t appear willing to make it. The sticking point, according to White is Jones wanting an amount of money that he’s not willing to pay.

“It’s not like I’m out here on some ‘smash Jon Jones’ crusade. I like Jon. I’m the one saying there is no debate. There’s no argument: He’s the G.O.A.T.” White told reporters following the UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-ins on Friday.

“I’ll quote him and what he had said to my lawyer. He told my lawyer he wants what Deontay Wilder was paid (for his Tyson Fury fight). I think it was $30 million, was what Deontay Wilder was paid?”

Wilder was reportedly believed to be paid $30 million. Jones was reportedly paid $500,000 on his disclosed bout agreement, but in a Twitter tirade aimed at White admitted to making $5 million. He fell well short of admitting that he asked for Wilder money, saying to White, “Don’t be a f—ing liar.”

“I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract altogether,” Jones continued. “I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up.”

White seems to moved away from even considering Jones vs. Ngannou, instead focusing on the likes of Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz for Jones’s next bout, keeping him at light heavyweight.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

And if I wanted to compare money to someone else, I would compare money to my brothers. I see firsthand the way the NFL treats their champion athletes, there’s a huge difference. I’ve kept my mouth shut my entire career. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Do I make 5+ per fight yes. Should I stick to that number for my super fights? No. If you don’t agree with me you just don’t know business. I certainly didn’t ask for 30, never even threw out a number. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Dana White counters Jon Jones’s claims that he lied about negotiations

