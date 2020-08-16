Jon Jones teases move to the heavyweight division ‘real soon’

Light heavyweight champion and top pound-for-pound fighter in the world Jon Jones teased that he would be moving up to the heavyweight division “real soon” following the UFC 252 heavyweight trilogy between champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Miocic defeated Cormier by unanimous decision to retain his belt and Jones sent out a series of Tweets immediately following the fight. “Heavyweight world championships, I will be seeing you real soon,” he stated.

Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Jones then fired off two Tweets saying how exciting the prospect of moving to the heavyweight division is and that the heavyweights ‘don’t seem so big’ to him.

This is exciting for me — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

For some reason these heavyweights don’t seem so big to me tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Jones then turned his attention to the Miocic and why he would defeat the heavyweight champ if they were to fight. “I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet,” said Jones.