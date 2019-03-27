Jon Jones teases heavyweight bout with Stipe Miocic

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has long admitted that a move up to heavyweight was all but inevitable at some point in his career, but had kind of backed off of that idea recently. It appears that he may be reconsidering.

Jones most recently recaptured the championship belt by defeating Alexander Gustafsson and then defending it against Anthony Smith. That leaves few top tier contenders to challenge for the 205-pound strap.

Add to the equation that UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is currently sidelined with some health issues, and that leaves the field wide open for someone like Jones to swoop in and steal the spotlight in the promotion’s heaviest weight class.

There were already some rumblings out of Cleveland that UFC brass was considering Jones fighting former heavyweight champion Stipe Moicic this summer at UFC 239 in Las Vegas, but then Jones on Wednesday added a little fuel to the embers, perhaps stoking a few flames to the rumors.

“I don’t think you guys are ready to witness Stipe Miocic and I. Would July give you all enough time?” Jones teased on Twitter.

A lot of the UFC’s negotiations with fighters over the past few years have been heavily influenced by fan reactions when fighters take to social media and try to get fans worked up about a particular bout, thus increasing their bargaining power with the UFC.

Is that where we’re at with Jones vs. Miocic?

In the meetings with the media at and around UFC 235, Jones said he was willing to make the jump up to heavyweight to fight the likes of Brock Lesnar, Cormier, or Miocic, but that the UFC would have to “make it worth my while.”

Do you like Jones vs. Miocic enough that you think the UFC will make it worth his while?