Jon Jones taps out Ciryl Gane to win UFC Heavyweight Championship, calls out Stipe Miocic

March 5, 2023
Jon Jones made the walk to the octagon for the first time in three years on Saturday in the UFC 285 main event. Jones faced former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship.

Jones spent the last 36 months putting on natural muscle and preparing for his eventual return as a heavyweight. All the questions were answered at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Things got strange before Jones entered the cage. Nevada officials cut the tape off his foot and toes before letting “Bones” entered the octagon.

Once the fight began, Jones landed a leg kick but gets hit with a kick to the groin. When the bout restarted, Jones presses forward and took Ciryl down. Ciryl tried to stand and Jones put him back on the ground. Jones looks for a guillotine choke and locked for a quick finish. Gane was sitting against the fence and tapped out. Jon Jones won the heavyweight championship in the first round.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Jones indicated that he wants to face former two-time heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic next.

“Ya’ll want to see me beat up Stipe,” Jones said to the UFC 285 crowd. “One thing I know about they UFC, If we give the fans what they want to see. Stipe Moicic, I hope you’re training my guy. You’re the greatest heavyweight of all time, and that’s what I want. I want you. Real bad.”

