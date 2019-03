Jon Jones still wants Brock Lesnar big money blowout fight

If there is one fight that will get Jon Jones to move up to heavyweight, it is Brock Lesnar. Jones weighed in on the possibility of a fight with Lesnar, which would come with a blockbuster payday, at the UFC 235 post-fight press conference after he routed Anthony Smith in the main event.

