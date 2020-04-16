Jon Jones spending lockdown working out and teaching daughters striking

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been spending his time during the lockdown for COVID-19 working out and teaching his daughters the fundamentals of striking. Jones has been sharing videos on social media and he may be raising future champions.

Today was actually day one of me getting back into a fitness routine. I think my coach needs to work on his 6 feet distancing, this seems close ? pic.twitter.com/5PNQ6IjJkl — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 11, 2020

My little girls almost done with their first week of striking lessons, I’d say they’re picking it up pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/9GIoIx5kLh — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 15, 2020

