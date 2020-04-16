HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones spending lockdown working out and teaching daughters striking

April 16, 2020
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been spending his time during the lockdown for COVID-19 working out and teaching his daughters the fundamentals of striking. Jones has been sharing videos on social media and he may be raising future champions.

