Jon Jones smacks back at Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones wasn’t feeling up to attending Friday’s UFC seasonal press conference in Atlanta, but he found the strength to issue a strong retort to Israel Adesanya’s recent shot across the bow.

During an interview with TMZ, Adesanya said, “[Jones] is the GOAT right now, right? I’ve already killed one GOAT, I’m hunting the next.” He was clear, however, to note that any fight with Jones was much farther down the line and that he needed to focus on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 first.

Jones, though, issued a response on Friday, disagreeing with Adesanya’s characterization of killing one GOAT, meaning Anderson Silva, at UFC 234.

“If you think you killed 44-year-old Anderson, you didn’t. I’m not really sure what fight you’ve been watching,” Jones tweeted.

“You got past the legendary GOAT, now come f— with the King of the jungle. I’ll make you call me daddy by the third.”

It might be a bit of fun back and forth for Jones and Adesanya to entertain fans, but they don’t have a realistic chance of fighting each other any time soon.

Jones is inked to put his light heavyweight belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 main event on July 6 in Las Vegas, while Adesanya faces Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title on Saturday at UFC 236 in Atlanta.

If Adesanya wins the belt, he’ll be expected to face middleweight champion Robert Whittaker when he returns from injury later this year to unify the two titles.

Jones’ future is a bit more wide open. Though he’s quickly running out of suitable contenders at light heavyweight, he’s more suited to a move up to heavyweight than he is a fight with Adesanya.

But still, chatter such as this is the name of the promotional game for fighters in the current landscape, right?