Jon Jones slams UFC Vegas 20 heavyweights; Francis Ngannou responds

Jon Jones took to Twitter to take some jabs at a couple of guys that could potentially be future opponents when he moves to heavyweight.

The UFC Vegas 20 main event featured top ranked heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane. Though Gane dominated the fight, putting on a striking clinic, the bout failed to provide the fireworks that most people expected from the two heavyweights… including Jones.

Jones turned to Twitter to give his thoughts on the bout, saying, “These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home.”

Francis Ngannou responds to Jon Jones criticizing UFC Vegas 20 heavyweights

While Jones is expected to get a crack at the winner of the upcoming bout between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, that will be his debut in the promotion’s heaviest division.

He’ll be making the move up from light heavyweight after having vacated the belt last year and announcing his intent to go after the heavyweight title.

Though Jones is considered one of, if not thee greatest fighter of all time, Ngannou took umbrage with his Tweet.

Ngannou responded to Jones with his own social media post, saying, “Daddy comes home?” followed by several laughing emojis.

He certainly seems to be doubtful of Jones acting like he already owns the division.

Ngannou will get his crack at Miocic and the heavyweight title when the two rematch in the UFC 260 main event on March 26 in Las Vegas.

