Jon Jones shreds Chris Weidman, Dominick Reyes, Israel Adesanya in social media rampage

October 20, 2019
Shortly following Dominick Reyes’s quick knockout of Chris Weidman at UFC on ESPN 6 on Friday, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to social media to unleash on his fellow fighters.

Jon Jone shredded former middleweight champs Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold

“Before you guys come to my weight class and start talking s–t, make sure you can get past a few of my contenders first.”

Jon Jones also took aim at Dominick Reyes, despite his quick KO victory

Reyes may have taken out Weidman in 1:43, bumping his undefeated record to 12-0, but that didn’t stop Jones from taking a shot at him too.

Jon Jones swept talk of Israel Adesanya aside

Though there has been a lot of animosity building between Jones and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Jones brushed him aside and took his Twitter game elsewhere.

Jones doesn’t currently have a bout scheduled, though he just entered into a plea agreement in regard to a case where he was accused of battery. The agreement should clear the way for him to return to the Octagon as soon as he is ready to fight again.

