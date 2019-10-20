Jon Jones shreds Chris Weidman, Dominick Reyes, Israel Adesanya in social media rampage

Shortly following Dominick Reyes’s quick knockout of Chris Weidman at UFC on ESPN 6 on Friday, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to social media to unleash on his fellow fighters.

Jon Jone shredded former middleweight champs Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold

“Before you guys come to my weight class and start talking s–t, make sure you can get past a few of my contenders first.”

Jon Jones also took aim at Dominick Reyes, despite his quick KO victory

Reyes may have taken out Weidman in 1:43, bumping his undefeated record to 12-0, but that didn’t stop Jones from taking a shot at him too.

Many have talk shit, all have fallen. You will do the same — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

Lol that wasn’t meant for you guys, that was for my boy Dominic https://t.co/zSCfOgOq87 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

Jon Jones swept talk of Israel Adesanya aside

Though there has been a lot of animosity building between Jones and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Jones brushed him aside and took his Twitter game elsewhere.

Dude kicked up his level of shit talking after his coach said I’m too mean. No need for me to engage anymore. Already won that one https://t.co/kIHZpxVMYV — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe? Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenge https://t.co/PfTK5LxrJN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

Probably going to need a few months to pack on some muscle anyway — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

Yea sure, there’s always going to be some next guy https://t.co/F0IDGq1aJO — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

Jones doesn’t currently have a bout scheduled, though he just entered into a plea agreement in regard to a case where he was accused of battery. The agreement should clear the way for him to return to the Octagon as soon as he is ready to fight again.