Jon Jones shows off massive strength, preparing for UFC heavyweight division

Jon Jones surprised nearly everyone when he relinquished the UFC light heavyweight championship last fall. At first saying that he was at odds with UFC brass over his salary, Jones eventually came to terms with the UFC and committed to moving to the heavyweight division.

Though UFC president Dana White has been steadfast in promising Francis Ngannou the next shot at UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, he wasn’t opposed to giving Jones and immediate title shot when he made his heavyweight debut.

In fact, he has now said that Jones will get a title shot in his first fight in the UFC heavyweight division.

That doesn’t, however, mean he’s going to leapfrog Ngannou. With Miocic vs. Ngannou slated to take place at UFC 260 on March 27, Jones is now expected to face the winner.

In preparation for his heavyweight debut, Jones, considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time, is hard at work not simply putting on weight, but building strength.

Many of Jones’s recent social media posts have documented his workouts. Two of his most recent posts show him lifting several hundred pounds of weight in differing strength training routines designed to increase his power for the power hitters of the UFC’s heaviest division.

Jones most recently fought a little over a year ago, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas.

With Miocic vs. Ngannou taking place at the end of March, Jones could get a shot at the winner as soon as this summer, likely headlining the fight promotion’s summer centerpiece in July.

Jon Jones’s final fight as UFC light heavyweight champion

