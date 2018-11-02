HOT OFF THE WIRE

Jon Jones Shoves Alexander Gustafsson After Tense Face Off at UFC 232 Presser

November 2, 2018
Jon Jones is obviously fired up and ready to reclaim his light heavyweight title because it appeared he was prepared to fight on Friday after facing off with Alexander Gustafsson.

Following a question and answer session with the media, Jones and Gustafsson engaged in the typical face off following the UFC 232 press conference.

It was a tense few moments but nothing unusual and then the fighters turned to face forwards and that’s when fireworks nearly erupted.

As Jones jockeyed for position in front of Gustafsson with the cameras snapping photos, the Swedish contender then stepped in front of the former light heavyweight champion.

That led to Jones shoving Gustafsson as UFC president Dana White quickly rushed back into frame to separate the fighters before the situation escalated any further.

Jones and Gustafsson are obviously ready to clash with less than two months remaining until the meet in the main event at UFC 232 in Las Vegas.

               

