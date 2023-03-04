Jon Jones scoffs at long layoffs ahead of UFC 285

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is one day away from returning to the octagon after three years away from competition preparing.

Jon Jones returns to take on Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the vacant heavyweight championship up for grabs.

With Jones’ long layoff, many are questioning wither ring rust will be a factor when the cage door closes behind he and Gane. Jones insists that he’s been training hard over this three years bulking up naturally and working on technique.

As the MMA community wrestled with ring rust possibilities. Jones pointed out that some of his biggest performances came after long layoffs for him.

“I feel like I’ve had some of my best performances after comebacks,” Jones said during the UFC 285 Pre-Fight Press Conference on Thursday.

“I took off two years and came back and came back and knocked out Daniel Cormier. I took off two years and came back and knocked out Alexander Gustafsson,” Continued Jones. “Historically, me having breaks from the sport as never hurt me. That’s what I’m predicting will happen this time as well. A little time away from work is good.”