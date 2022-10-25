Jon Jones says he’s preparing to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 282: ‘I’m ready to compete!’

UFC president Dana White recently stated the former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would not be returning this year, but Jones says that he’s ready to compete in December.

“I’m hoping that we get him early next year or in the spring,” White told The Mac Life last week.

On Tuesday, Jones stated that he was preparing to fight former champion Stipe Miocic on December 10 at UFC 282 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas. Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete! I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones last competed in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas. His heavyweight debut has been years in the making. Overall, Jones defended the 205-pound championship 11 times.

