HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones says he’s preparing to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 282: ‘I’m ready to compete!’

featuredAljamain Sterling believes Petr Yan ‘got robbed’

featuredSean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win

featuredMarlon Vera: Sean O’Malley got a ‘gift decision’

Jon Jones says he’s preparing to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 282: ‘I’m ready to compete!’

October 25, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White recently stated the former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would not be returning this year, but Jones says that he’s ready to compete in December.

“I’m hoping that we get him early next year or in the spring,” White told The Mac Life last week.

On Tuesday, Jones stated that he was preparing to fight former champion Stipe Miocic on December 10 at UFC 282 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m preparing to fight Stipe December 10 in Las Vegas. Not really sure what’s going on between Stipe and the UFC but I’m ready to compete! I’m going to control what I can and stay in shape,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones last competed in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas. His heavyweight debut has been years in the making. Overall, Jones defended the 205-pound championship 11 times.

Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life