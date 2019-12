Jon Jones says heavyweight fight could be his next fight: ‘230 with a six-pack’

Jon Jones says that he has been getting ready to fight at heavyweight. He said he lives with his nutritionist and has a six-pack at 230 pounds.

Jones is currently preparing for his upcoming fight with Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The bout is scheduled for Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas.