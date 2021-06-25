Jon Jones says he will return to the octagon ‘when I’m good and ready’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 25, 2021
It has been an interesting year and a half for Jon Jones.

The UFC’s no. 1 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter defended his light heavyweight title successfully against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

He then relinquished the title later in the year with intentions of going up to heavyweight to try and add another belt to his long list of accolades in the sport of mixed martial arts.

But right when it appeared he was going to make the jump, everything was thrown into limbo.

There was a public spat between Jones and UFC president Dana White the night of UFC 260 when Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. 

From there, the narrative appeared as if no. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis was next in line to be Ngannou’s first challenger.

Jones even parted ways from his longtime managers Malki and Abraham Kawa of First Round Management and hired longtime boxing promoter Richard Schaefer to be his advisor.

Despite a change in managerial services, it still does not appear Jones has gotten any closer to the potential superfight with Ngannou.

But according to Jones, he is in no rush to make a return to the octagon, and that he does not want to rush the process of properly transitioning from light heavyweight to heavyweight.

While Dana White said Ngannou-Lewis II is set to take place at some point this Summer, it is clear that the potential superfight between Jon Jones and Ngannou is a fight that is far more desired by fans. 

Not to mention it will likely generate significantly more revenue for the promotion.

Jones, 33, has not fought since Feb. 2020 and by the looks of it, does not appear he will be fighting any time soon.

