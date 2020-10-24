Jon Jones says he ‘grants’ Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC top Pound for Pound spot

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 24, 2020
Prior to Saturday’s UFC 254 event in Abu Dhabi, UFC president Dana White stated that he believed Khabib Nurmagomedov would pass Jon Jones as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world if he defeated Justin Gaetje.

“If he beats Justin on Saturday, I think he’s the number on pound-for-pound fighter in the world and on his way to GOAT status,” said White.

Nurmagomedov did defeat Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event via submission in the second round. Followign the fight, Nurmagomedov asked to be elevated to the top spot on the pound-for-pound list.

“You guys have to put me on No. 1 pound for pound fighter in the world because I deserve it,” he said.

Jones responded to Nurmagomedov’s request following the event. “Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy Champ,” Jones tweeted.

Whether Nurmagomedov appears in the top spot on the pound-for-pound list on Monday will ultimately be up to the voting panelists. Nurmagomedov, Jones, and White have weighed in. We’ll see on Monday.

