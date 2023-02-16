Jon Jones says Ciryl Gane will not be the best strikers he’s fought

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 16, 2023
When former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones steps inside the octagon against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Jones says Gane will not be the best striker he’s faced.

Jones makes his long-awaited heavyweight debut after a three years away from the sport on March 4th. He and Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Some believe that when they two touch gloves that Gane will be the toughest striker that Jones will have faced in his legendary career, but Jones does not agree.

“No I don’t, Thiago Santos, Lyoto Machida the list goes on. I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match,” Jones said on Twitter.

