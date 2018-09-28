Jon Jones Rips Daniel Cormier for Blasting USADA, Claims He is Scared of a Third Fight

There are a lot of people, especially in the fight game, that think Jon Jones got off too easy when an arbitrator ruled that he should serve a 15-month suspension for his second UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation.

Granted, the arbitrator ruled that Jones should receive a reduced sentence because of his extensive cooperation, the belief that his positive test result stemmed from a tainted supplement, and that he agreed to assist in other U.S. Anti-Doping Agency cases.

One fighter in particular that believes the outcome was not just is UFC dual-division champion Daniel Cormier. Holding both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles and having been a former Olympian, Cormier has been tested 70 times by USADA and never failed.

Yet, after the recent Jones outcome, he doesn’t even want to hear from USADA again.

He posted a screen shot on his social media showing a missed call from USADA, to which he added the caption, “Why are you still calling me USADA? You can stop now!”

With his suspension concluding at the end of October, Jones used Cormier’s recent outburst as an opportunity to try and goad him back into the Octagon for a third fight before Cormier calls it a career after he faces Brock Lesnar early next year. Cormier has insisted that he will retire when he turns 40 in March of 2019.

“You mad, Bro? USADA keeps calling, but you’re not going to pick up the phone because the second you hear them say I’m innocent is the instant the illusion you’ve created shatters. Then it’s all real AGAIN and that’s not a step you’re willing to take,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

“Instead, you wrap yourself in your fake belt and keep telling yourself the shin that slammed into your face and the performance that buried you once again was enhanced. The fact you can’t beat me kills you and it stops you from picking up that phone. If you answer it then the nightmare becomes reality. Then again, maybe you do pick up, accept the truth that you were defeated by a superior fighter and that gives you peace. Or it goes another way and you get motivated to try a third time and that will save me the hassle of having to dig you up before I bury you.

“So now that the illusion you’ve built is crumbling and the ‘violation was not intended nor could it have enhanced the athlete’s performance’ you still have to tell yourself something, yeah? And while there was ‘absolutely no intention to use prohibited substances,’ it was my intention to kick your ass once again. Mission accomplished. Pick up the phone.”