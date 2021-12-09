Jon Jones reveals timeline for UFC return, heavyweight debut

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones reveals timeline for UFC return, heavyweight debut

December 9, 2021
It’s been a long time since fans have seen former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, in the Octagon. It’s been almost two years since Jones relinquished the title and announced his desire to make a run for the heavyweight strap.

Now, he’s getting closer and closer to the moment he steps back in and he’s revealed more intimate plans.

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or a total opposite date, possibly July at International Fight Week,” Jones told Albuquerque, N.M., TV station KRQE (h/t MMA Junkie). “Those are the two dates that I’m kind of eying. I think it’ll depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll just take it from there.”

A lot of the return will depend on his pending legal issues stemming from a September 2021 alleged domestic violence assault. Due to that arrest, and his previous history with the law, he was asked to leave Jackson Wink, the gym he’d trained at for most of his career.

Now Jones is training with Fight Ready and his former coaches Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson in his own home gym.

“As far as fighting, I feel like I’m in tremendous shape,” Jones said. “I’m excited to still be representing Albuquerque, New Mexico. I just recently joined with a team called Fight Ready out of Arizona. So I’ll be representing both teams moving forward.”

The UFC has not announced and official return plan for Jones, at press time.

