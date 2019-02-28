Jon Jones returns two more drug tests with atypical results, still cleared to fight at UFC 235

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is cleared to fight on Saturday night but two more drug tests in the lead up to his bout against Anthony Smith came back with adverse findings.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released a statement along with the testing results for Jones that showed he two tests taken on Feb. 1 and Feb. 9 taken by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) and VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) that both came back negative.

Two more tests taken on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 by the Nevada Commission came back with trace amounts of the same metabolite attached to the anabolic steroid Turinabol that has been found in Jones’ body since his fight against Daniel Cormier in July 2017.

The Feb. 14 test showed the M3 metabolite at 40 pg/mL and the Feb. 15 test showed 20 pg/mL.

A test then taken on Feb. 18 by VADA showed no trace amounts of the substance in Jones’ body. There is another test that was taken by USADA on Feb. 23 that is still pending results.

“Dr. Daniel Eichner, President and Laboratory Director of SMRTL, reviewed the above investigative reports and determined that they show no evidence that dehydrocholormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) has been re-administered,” the Nevada Commission said in a statement released on Thursday. “Dr. Eichner further provided that there is no scientific or medical evidence that the athlete (Jones) would have an unfair advantage leading up to, or for, his contest scheduled on March 2, 2019.

“The above analytical findings are consistent with the NSAC’s January 29, 2019 order to issue Mr. Jones a single fight license and, as such, the findings will not preclude him from competing on March 2, 2019. Mr. Jones will continue to be subject to random drug testing and monitoring so as to assure his continued compliance.”

Jones underwent a lengthy hearing with the Nevada Commission at the end of January to receive his license to fight where it was requested that he undergo additional drug testing.

He complied and has now been tested by three separate agencies in the lead up to his fight — USADA, VADA and the Nevada State Athletic Commission — and he will be allowed to compete on Saturday night.

Both the Nevada Commission and the California Commision have cleared Jones to fight after receiving numerous statements from scientists at USADA as well as Dr. Eichner stating that the reigning light heavyweight champion has received no performance enhancing benefits from the trace amounts of this metabolite found in his body.

Jones faces Smith in the main event at UFC 235 on Saturday night from Las Vegas.