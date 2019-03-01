Jon Jones responds to adverse drug test results before UFC 235

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones responds to his adverse drug tests results during Thurday’s UFC 235 open workouts in Las Vegas. Jones puts his title on the line in Saturday’s main event against Anthony Smith.

TRENDING > Official explains Jon Jones UFC 235 drug tests still returning adverse findings

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.